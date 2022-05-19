Dillon Howard scored off an error in the third inning with two outs which broke a tie game at four apiece to lift the Coudersport Falcons’ baseball team to a 5-4 home win over Otto-Eldred to sweep the series on Wednesday, May 11.

Coudy was able to survive a comeback in the third inning when Otto-Eldred scored four straight runs to tie the game.

Garrett Kellert pitched for all seven innings and threw 95 pitches while allowing four earned runs on seven hits and two walks.

He struck out five and also went 1-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI for the offense.

Jacob Hooftallen drove in two runs while going 1-for-3 and Howard went 1-for-1 with two walks and two runs scored.

Wyatt Daisley added 1-for-2 game with a walk and a run scored.

Max Splain, Austin Cousins and Manning Splain all had solid games for Otto-Eldred, with Max Splain going 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs while Cousins went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and a RBI and Manning Splain 2-for-4 scoring a run.

Braden Maholic took the loss going four innings in for Cousins allowing an unearned run on three walks while striking out two and allowed no hits.

Cousins pitched two innings and gave up four runs, two earned, on four hits and a hit batter with two walks and struck out one.