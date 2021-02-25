The Coudersport boys basketball team got a big non-conference win in a Saturday night showdown over Elk County Catholic, 68-57, on February 20th.
The Crusaders took an early 4-0 lead, but the Falcons caught fire and never looked back as they took an 18-11 lead at the end of the first quarter and 35-26 at halftime.
Vital scoring runs in the game were when Coudersport went on an 11-0 run in the second quarter for a 29-15 lead and started the second half on an 8-0 run to take their biggest lead of the contest, 43-26, and took a 52-38 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Crusaders responded with an 8-0 scoring run of their own to close the gap to 52-46, but Christian Furman put the Falcons back in prime position, nailing a three-pointer from the left wing for a nine-point lead. As Elk County crept up once again and cut the lead to five at 55-50, Dalton Keglovits came up clutch hitting a three of his own from the right corner to extend the lead back to eight, 58-50.
Clutch free throws closed out the victory.
Hayden Keck led the Falcons with 26 points, all in the first three quarters.
He had two double-digit quarters, with 11 in the second and 10 in the third, respectively.
Derek Easton scored 17 with six assists and five steals, Christian Furman 12 and Dalton Keglovits 11 while grabbing seven rebounds.
For the Crusaders, Mark Kraus knocked down five three-pointers on his way to a game-high 28 points while Mason McAllister had 10 as well as Charlie Breindel and Luke Jansen scoring nine each.