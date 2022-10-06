The Coudersport Falcons’ football team traveled to St. Marys on Friday, Sept. 30 for a matchup with the undefeated Elk County Catholic Crusaders and used stout defense to pull off a 6-0 road win.

Xander Brown scored the lone touchdown of the game on a nine-yard run early in the second quarter and now has the last four of Coudersport’s touchdowns after scoring all three in their 22-0 road win at Cameron County.

The Falcons’ defense came up with a big stop late in the fourth quarter on 4th & 2 with the Crusaders threatening to tie the game to seal the win.

This game marks the third-straight shutout for the Falcons on the season, starting with a 16-0 home win over Smethport on Sept. 16.

The last time the Falcons pitched that many consecutive shutouts was in October of 2006 when it was four in a row that season.

Another notable stat was in the 2019 season, where six out of the Falcons’ 11 wins were shutouts on the way to District Championships.

Brown ran 17 times for 80 yards and the score for Coudy while Owen Deutschlander had 10 carries for 52 yards.

Noah Cherry ran 21 times for 73 yards to lead Elk County Catholic.

The Falcons improved to 4-2 and will look to get their eighth homecoming win in a row this Friday against Otto-Eldred while the Crusaders travel to take on Bucktail.