The Coudersport Falcons held the Smethport Hubbers scoreless in the second quarter on the way to a 63-44 home win in the D9 2A Quarterfinals on Tuesday, March 9.
It was a competitive first quarter between the Falcons and Hubbers with Coudersport holding a one-point 12-11 lead at the end of the first quarter before the Falcons blew the game open on a 16-0 run in the second quarter and led 28-11 at the half.
Coudersport then continued the big run in the second half, outscoring the Hubbers 15-3 to start the third quarter for their biggest lead of the game at 41-14.
Smethport then got hot from three-point land, but Coudersport answered with fast-break opportunities and creating turnovers to maintain their lead until the end for the win.
Hayden Keck, who missed the last three games with an injury, returned and scored 16 points to tie the team-high with Dalton Keglovits who also scored 16 including his seventh dunk of the season.
Derek Easton added 11, Brandt Kightlinger 10 and Christian Furman six.
For the Hubbers, Alex Ognen led with a game-high 18 points and drilled five three-pointers while Richie McDowell was next in line with 14 and a pair of threes. Layne Shall and Chase Burdick finished with four each.
The Falcons improve to 13-5 on the season and will host third-seeded Keystone on March 11, a 54-50 winner over sixth-seeded Clarion-Limestone.
It will be part of a home doubleheader with the Lady Falcons who will play eighth-seeded North Clarion, a 34-18 winner over ninth-seeded A-C Valley.
Smethport concludes their season with a record of 9-10.