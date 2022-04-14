Today

Sunny early then partly cloudy and windy later in the day. High 63F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tonight

Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 52F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.