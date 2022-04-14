Senior Coudersport Lady Falcons basketball player Liz Fame played in the D9 and 10 2022 Clarion County YMCA Senior All-Star Basketball Game on Sunday, April 3.
There were 20 Senior All-Stars who were selected for the teams. The team members included athletes from Brookville, Union, Coudersport, Brockway, Clearfield, Redbank Valley, St Marys, Clarion-Limestone, Franklin, Clarion, Punxsutawney, Warren, Johnsonburg, North Clarion and Slippery Rock.
The 20 girls were split up into two teams, the purple team and the blue team. Frame was interviewed at halftime and they were asking her about her Coach Bob Tingley. Frame competed on the purple team which won 79-64.
Frame netted a game high of 22 points and was the MVP of the game and was also selected to the Olean Times Herald Big 30 All-Star team.