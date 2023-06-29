G2 Gymnastics of Shinglehouse participated in the PA USAG State Championships for levels XCEL Silver, Gold and Platinum, with 24 members representing G2 Gymnastics. G2 had the most successful State season since its opening in 2014.
Out of the 24 G2 athletes, they brought home 90 individual awards including 20 individual State Titles, along with XCEL Platinum’s taking 2nd place in the Team Division out of over 50 eligible PA teams, just missing first place by 0.025 with only 5 athletes to account for scores. Team placements were not given for the Silver division though G2 came in 6th out of over 60 PA teams.
The XCEL Silver and Platinum Team traveled to Lewisburg while the XCEL Gold team traveled to State College for their respective State championships.
Pennsylvania USAG State Title Holders
XCEL SILVER
Reagan Artlip: Bars — 9.525, Beam — 9.525, All Around — 38.125
Ava LaBella: Bars – 9.50
Harper Joyce: Vault – 9.80, Bars – 9.55, Beam – 9.65, All Around – 38.20
XCEL GOLD
Mya Floravit: Bars – 9.325, Beam – 9.35
Cenadee Ainsworth: Vault – 9.475
Addison Amidon: Bars – 9.50, All Around – 36.775
XCEL PLATINUM
Irelyn Rounsville: Bars – 9.40, All Around – 37.60
Catence Taylor: Vault – 9.30, Floor – 9.65, All Around – 37.95
Eliana Curcio: Beam – 9.625
Ashley Oswald: Bars – 9.65
Athletes placing in the top 3:
XCEL SILVER
Mae Joyce: 2nd bars (9.50), floor (9.45), AA (38.05), 3rd beam (9.45); Reagan Artlip: 3rd floor (9.425); Averi Luther: 2nd bars (9.35), 3rd vault (9.675), AA (37.375); Kennadie Beck: 2nd vault (9.70); Aralyn Jennings: 3rd floor (9.375)
XCEL GOLD
Shelby Chamberlain: 2nd AA (36.725), 3rd bars (9.25), beam (9.125), floor (9.35); Addie Pilon: 3rd vault (9.175); Ava Gentzyel: 3rd bars (9.40); Addison Amidon: 2nd beam (8.95)
XCEL PLATINUM:
Carly Reed: 3rd beam (9.60); Irelyn Rounsville: 2nd vault (9.225), 3rd floor (9.575); Catence Taylor: 2nd beam (9.65), 3rd bars (9.375); Ashley Oswald: 2nd vault (9.375), All Around (37.75)
G2 has many programs for boys and girls with gymnastics classes beginning at age 3 and ninja classes beginning at age 4. Join us for our summer session beginning in July. For more information or to register, visit: www.g2gym.com, or email g2gymandfitness@gmail.com.
Full Meet Results:
LEVEL 2
XCEL SILVER
Mae Joyce: 4th vault-9.65, 2nd bars-9.50, 3rd beam-9.45, 2nd floor-9.45, 2nd AA-38.05
Brinley Rossrucker: vault-9.225, 8th bars-9.275, 8th beam-9.20, 13th floor-8.95, 12th AA-36.65
Reagan Artlip: 4th vault-9.65, 1st bars-9.525, 1st beam-9.525, 3rd floor-9.425, 1st AA-38.125
Averi Luther: 3rd vault-9.675, 2nd bars-9.35, 4th beam-9.20, 11th floor-9.15, 3rd AA-37.375
Ava LaBella: 10th vault-9.475, 1st bars-9.50, beam-8.775, 5th floor-9.25, 5th AA-37.00
Lydia West: vault-9.425, 9th bars-9.225, beam-8.725, 13th floor-9.10, 12th AA-36.475
Kennadie Beck: 2nd vault-9.70, bars-9.05, 9th beam-9.15, 11th floor-9.05, 9th AA-36.95
Harper Joyce: 1st vault-9.80, 1st bars-9.55, 1st beam-9.65, 6th floor-9.20, 1st AA-38.20
Aralyn Jennings: vault-9.20, 5th bars-9.25, 6th beam-9.25, 3rd floor-9.375, 6th AA-37.075
Skyler Cooper: vault-9.275, 7th bars-9.20, 4th beam-9.30, floor-9.0, 10th AA-36.775
Mialyn Hite: 9th vault-9.525, 4th bars-9.275, 6th beam-9.25, 11th floor-9.05, 5th AA-37.10
Kallie Root: vault-9.375, 13th bars-9.10, beam-8.80, floor-8.65, AA-35.925
XCEL GOLD
Shelby Chamberlain: 5th vault-9.0, 3rd bars-9.25, 3rd beam-9.125, 3rd floor-9.35, 2nd AA-36.725
Mya Floravit: vault-8.85, 1st bars-9.325, 1st beam-9.35, floor-8.35, AA-35.875
Cenadee Ainsworth: 1st vault-9.475, 5th bars-9.30, beam-8.20, 4th floor-9.20, AA36.175
Addie Pilon: 3rd vault-9.175, bars-8.90, 3rd beam-9.10, floor-9.175, 4th AA-36.35
Ava Gentzyel: vault-8.90, 3rd bars-9.40, 6th beam-9.0, floor-8.50, AA-35.80
Emily Cobb: vault-8.95, bars-9.30, 4th beam-9.275, floor-8.875, 6th AA-36.40
Addison Amidon: 6th vault-9.125, 1st bars-9.50, 2nd beam-8.95, 6th floor-9.20, 1st AA-36.775
XCEL PLATINUM
Carly Reed: 4th vault-9.15, bars-8.55, 3rd beam-9.60, 4th floor-9.55, 4th AA-36.85
Irelyn Rounsville: 2nd vault-9.225, 1st bars-9.40, 7th beam-9.40, 3rd floor-9.575, 1st AA-37.60
Catence Taylor: 1st vault-9.30, 3rd bars-9.375, 2nd beam-9.625, 1st floor-9.65, 1st AA-37.95
Eliana Curcio: vault-8.90, 7th bars-8.85, 1st beam-9.625, floor-9.30, 6th AA-36.675
Ashley Oswald: 2nd vault-9.375, 1st bars-9.65, 8th beam-9.275, 10th floor-9.45, 2nd AA-37.75