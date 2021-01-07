Galeton Basketball

A Galeton basketball player throws a tough pass through the Coudersport defense.

 photo by Mark Shmerling

The Galeton boys basketball team is getting back in action under the new leadership of head coach Dustin Smith.

The Tigers unfortunately were not able to pick up a win last season, going 0-22 and finishing last in the NTL. The closest game was a 70-64 double overtime home loss against the second to last conference team, Oswayo Valley.

Two seniors return to the starting lineup for Galeton, Ty Lehman and Noah Shutt. A junior starter also joins them, Trey Kalacinski.

A key newcomer that started a few games as a freshman but will get more playing time this season as a sophomore is Gavin Sykora.

“We need to keep everyone healthy while using our speed and athleticism to be successful,” coach Smith said.

