The Galeton boys basketball team is getting back in action under the new leadership of head coach Dustin Smith.
The Tigers unfortunately were not able to pick up a win last season, going 0-22 and finishing last in the NTL. The closest game was a 70-64 double overtime home loss against the second to last conference team, Oswayo Valley.
Two seniors return to the starting lineup for Galeton, Ty Lehman and Noah Shutt. A junior starter also joins them, Trey Kalacinski.
A key newcomer that started a few games as a freshman but will get more playing time this season as a sophomore is Gavin Sykora.
“We need to keep everyone healthy while using our speed and athleticism to be successful,” coach Smith said.