On Thursday, Nov. 3 the Galeton Lady Tigers faced off against the Canton Lady Warriors for the District 4 title.

The Lady Tigers set the pace early in the first set with a 13-6 lead over Canton leading to a 25-15 set victory for Galeton.

With one set under their belt, the Lady Tigers started to get a feel for Canton as the Lady Warriors fought tooth and nail in a close second set battle.

Canton held a 6-4 lead at the start of the set until Galeton took it back 10-8. From then on it was point-for-point until Galeton pulled through with the win, 26-24.

The third set started off rocky for both teams with a lot of back and forth action.

However Galeton’s Alli Macesnky was able to rack up points for the Lady Tigers with some signature float serves.

Following her teammate’s lead, Johanna Dickerson scored the final point for Galeton on a heart-stopping net rolled spike that tipped over into Canton territory, earning the Lady Tigers the 3-0 victory and the D4 title.

Galeton and Canton players were recognized for their efforts and good sportsmanship and awarded their medals.

“It feels amazing,” Galeton setter Macey Crowell said. “It’s been a long road here and a lot of hard work but we made it. Now we’ll be working even harder for states.”

The Lady Tigers then faced off against Mount Calvary Christian in the first round of state playoffs on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

MCC came onto the court with a fierce offense, taking the first set with a sweeping score of 25-16.

MCC’s frontline dominated control at the net with solid blocks and opportunistic spikes.

The Lady Tigers regrouped and took up a stonewall defense for the second set, guarding the net with frontline blockers and using back row spikes in an attempt to tip the scales.

MCC would adapt and change tactics to pull ahead for the final few points of the second set for a score of 25-22.

MCC took control of the court once more in the third and final set, pushing through Galeton’s defense.

The third set was almost an identical repeat of the first for Mount Calvary Christian to claim their victory 25-17 in a 3-0 sweep.

Mount Calvary Christian advanced to the second round of state playoffs where they faced off against Lancaster Menonite for a 3-1 victory meanwhile Galeton’s 2022 volleyball season has come to an end.

“I’m so proud of how far they’ve come,” Galeton’s head coach Jess Green said.

“They’ve made amazing progress and grown so much as a team this season. Being able to get this far is a huge accomplishment for them and I’m glad our seniors got to be apart of it.”