The Galeton Library held its third annual Casino Night on Aril 2 at the Galeton VFW.

Although the event was not held in 2021 due to the pandemic, almost $2,500 was raised at the February 2020 gala, said Galeton Library Board member Adriane Pierce.

“It’s civic-minded people who come out,” said Pierce. “A lot of people have kids and they use the library and they want to help the community.”

Other folks simply took the opportunity to attend a great party on a Saturday night.

“We came out because it was something fun to do,” said Tamala O’Donnell, who attended with Scotty Keating.

“Scotty is a member here, and we work four jobs between us, so we like to come out from time to time.”

The VFW was decked out like a Las Vegas casino, with games of chance, poker, roulette, and raffles on offer. The event raised $2,500 with all proceeds going to the library.

“We are working on adding an addition to our library to expand services to our community,” said Pierce.

“We’re working toward a matching funds grant with a projected start date of 2023.”

More than 100 people attended the gala, dancing and drinking well past the event’s end time of 11 p.m.

“The VFW is always so kind in hosting our event,” said Pierce. “And we really appreciate the community’s support.”

Catering was provided by Peggy Bebot and music was provided by local band No Limits.

“The band was fabulous, catering to the needs of a crowd between 21 and 80 years old,” said Pierce. “The event was a success.”