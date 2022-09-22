The Galeton Lady Tigers volleyball team has added another three wins to their record so far this season.

The Lady Tigers have claimed victory over Austin, Sayre and Smethport with their only loss breaking up the three win streak being to Otto-Eldred 3-0.

During the Austin match, the Lady Tigers lost the first set in a point-by-point 27-25, but Galeton would return with a powerful front line to claim the last three sets for a 3-1 win.

The Lady Tigers would then topple Sayre’s defense in a 3-0 shutout as well, earning themselves another victory notch on their belt.

However, Otto-Eldred would prove to be a tougher than anticipated opponent as the Lady Terrors would claim all three sets with over a ten point lead.

This loss wouldn’t shake Galeton, as the Lady Tigers would return to action against Smethport and claim yet another 3-0 victory.

This latest win puts the Galeton Lady Tigers volleyball team at a 5-3 overall and a 3-3 conference, earning them tenth place in the District 4 standings.

Stat leaders for Galeton are Olivia Rohrbaugh, Johanna Dickerson and Alli Macensky offensively.

Defensively Lady Tiger Addy Reigle leads her team with digs and service receptions.