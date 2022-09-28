The Galeton Tigers soccer team hosted the Wellsboro Hornets on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Galeton would take an early lead with a goal less than 7 minutes into the match.

However, Wellsboro would tie the game soon after with a goal of their own off a deflection into the Tigers’ net.

The Hornets would use this to their advantage and take the lead, two minutes later 2-1.

The Hornets would cap the scoring with a final goal for a 3-1 score in Wellsboro’s favor.

On Monday, Sept. 26, the Tigers would host Coudersport this time and face yet another loss for their season record.

The first two points for the Falcons and the Tigers were a back-and-forth of point and counterpoint between the teams.

All the shuffling led to an even 2-2 score at halftime.

After a brief regroup, the Coudersport Falcons would return to the field to claim the final goal of the game and the 3-2 victory over the Tigers.

The Tigers sit with a 4-7 overall record and an 0-4 conference record for the season so far.

However, these losses aren’t discouraging the Tigers anytime soon as they face off against the Troy Trojans next.