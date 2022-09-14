The Port Allegany Gators’ football team traveled to Smethport on Friday, Sept. 9 and won their first matchup against the Smethport Hubbers since 2015 in a shutout, 28-0.

That win in 2015 was also on the road, 36-18.

The Gators’ defense not only pitched the shutout, but was dominant all game, holding the Hubbers to just 81 yards of total offense, 13 of which were on the ground.

However, it was anybody’s game until Port took over in the third quarter as a 15-yard touchdown run by Noah Archer with 47 seconds to play in the first quarter was the only score of the half.

The Hubbers received to open the second half and JoJo Leet returned the kick into Gators territory, but the defense held and were able to get Port the ball back.

That’s when the Gators put together a solid drive and Blaine Moses capped it off with a 10-yard scoring run for a two-touchdown lead.

Archer would find the end zone again with just under two minutes to play in the third quarter with a three-yard run to blow the game open and Moses scored again with just over two minutes left to go in the game to set the final score.

Archer also had two interceptions on defense and earned the Allegheny Grille of Foxburg Player of the Game.

Drew Evens had a laid back night at quarterback for the Gators, as 310 of their 342 yards of offense came on the ground.

Archer and Moses had a nearly identical night rushing, as Archer ran 23 times for 150 yards and two scores and Moses ran 21 times for 142 yards and two scores.

Miska Young had three tackles for loss and Peyton Stiles two.

Preston Alfieri went 9/28 for 68 yards for Smethport, 37 of which went to Aiden McKean.

Port Allegany is currently tied with the Keystone and Redbank Valley football teams for the top spot in the District 9 Region 2 bracket, each team hosting a 1-0 conference standing.

The Gators host Cameron County this Friday while the Hubbers travel to Coudersport.