The Port Allegany Gators’ football team got their first shutout win of the season on Friday, Sept. 16 with a 46-0 victory over Cameron County.
After a close first quarter ending in a 8-0 lead, the Gators scored three touchdowns in the second quarter for a 32-0 halftime advantage. Two of those scores went from Drew Evens to Noah Archer.
Evens had a solid game at quarterback going for 217 yards while Archer caught seven passes for 122 and two touchdowns.
The Gator defense held Cameron County to 54 yards of total offense, including negative two rushing.
Port Allegany is now 3-1 and hosts a showdown this Saturday afternoon at 1:30 with the high-powered offense of Brockway.
Cameron County is still seeking their first win of the season and will host Coudersport on Friday night in hopes of turning their season around.
“It’s been a good season so far, we’ve seen a lot fo growth. This win is going to be a big morale booster though,” Gators’ head coach said.