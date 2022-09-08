The Port Allegany Gators’ football team opened home play on Friday, Sept. 2 against Central Clarion and jumped out to an early lead, but the Wildcats would come out on top after an exciting second half, 29-24.

It was a defensive battle in the first quarter as both teams went scoreless, but the fireworks would begin immediately in the second quarter with three touchdowns in less than two minutes.

The Gators found the end zone twice in just 13 seconds.

The dynamic duo of Drew Evens to Noah Archer came into affect for the Gators’ first score of the game for 26 yards and the two-point conversion.

On the Wildcats’ ensuing drive, freshman Nick Wilfong made a nifty debut when he intercepted a pass off of a receiver’s hands and raced 44 yards for the Gators’ second score of the game and a good two-point conversion run by Evens to make it 16-0 with 11:40 to play in the half.

Central Clarion would get on the board to nearly cut the lead in half when Jase Ferguson hit a wide open Ashton Rex who scampered 50 yards to set an eventual halftime score of 16-7.

The Wildcats wasted no time making it a game again out of the half when Dawson Hotchkiss received the kickoff and took it 95 yards to the house to cut Port’s lead to 16-14.

After the Gators came up empty on their next possession, the Wildcats took their first lead of the night on Ferguson’s second scoring pass of the game, finding Hotchkiss for 20 yards for a 21-16 advantage and built their lead to two possessions later in the quarter when the duo hooked up again, this time for an explosive 49-yard touchdown for a 29-16 lead.

Desperately needing an answer, the Gators turned to Evens who set up a one-yard touchdown run by Blaine Moses and a good two-point conversion to cut the Wildcats’ lead to 29-24.

Central Clarion was unable to answer and Port Allegany would get another shot at re-taking the lead.

A successful drive had the Gators at the Wildcats’ 35 yard line, but Brady Quinn would intercept a pass to thwart the prime opportunity.

Central Clarion was unable to pick up enough first downs to run out the clock and were forced to punt back to the Gators with 46 seconds left, but Tommy Smith sealed the deal with another interception.

The Gators look to bounce back this Friday with their first conference game at Smethport while Central Clarion hosts Union/AC Valley.