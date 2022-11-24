The Port Allegany Gators football team is back in the D9 Championship for the first time since 2012, as they used a punishing offensive attack to control the game in an 18-6 win over Keystone on Saturday, Nov. 12.

Port racked up 224 yards rushing and 202 yards passing, and exactly doubled up Keystone in total yardage, 426-213.

Noah Archer led the Gators, as he scored all three touchdowns, two on the ground and one through the air. He scored his first touchdown at the 9:52 mark of the second quarter on a nine-yard run.

Needing to score quickly with roughly a minute left to play before the half, where Peyton Stiles received a 39-yard pass completion before connecting with Archer for a 25-yard score to give the Gators some breathing room with a 12-0 lead.

Archer scored his second touchdown on the ground in the third quarter with a five-yard run to take the weight off the defense, who held the Panthers scoreless until the 6:41 mark of the third quarter where Drew Keth threw a 7-yard strike to Tyler Albright to set the final score 18-6.

The Gators also defeated the Panthers in the playoffs last year, 14-12 and this year in the regular season, 20-10 on the road.

Archer had 18 carries for 161 yards and the three touchdowns with the 25-yard scoring catch and nine tackles on defense towards earning the Allegheny Grille of Foxburg Player of the Game.

Gator teammate Blaine Moses added 50 yards on the ground and 4.5 tackles on defense while Stiles had a solid receiving game with six catches for 138 yards.

For Keystone, Drew Keth went 9/23 passing with the score and three interceptions, Kyle Nellis had 64 yards rushing while Aidan Sell had 48.

The Gators now look to bring home their first D9 Championship since 2012 when they defeated Clarion 47-8.

Port Allegany will take on the Brockway Rovers this Friday, Nov. 18 at Bradford.