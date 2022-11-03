The Port Allegany Gators’ football team wrapped up their regular season on Friday, Oct. 28 with a league win on the road at Otto-Eldred 60-12.
One week after the Gators had to score 12 points in the fourth quarter to beat Keystone, they would score 22 points in both the first two quarters to take complete control of the game.
The Gators stayed with their punishing run-heavy offense, as Blaine Moses scored three touchdowns, Noah Archer two, Tristan Kiser one and Charles Craft scored his first touchdown of the season, all on the ground.
Drew Evens also scored on the ground while attempting just two passes all night, both to Archer for 69 yards and a score.
Moses ran 13 times for over 100 yards and the three touchdowns paired with seven tackles on defense while Archer carried five times for 70 yards and the two scores and Evens ran twice for 22.
Andrew Schenfield, who has thrown over 2,100 total yards this season, went 19/37 for 170 yards passing and two touchdowns for Otto-Eldred. Ray’Shene Thomas had three catches for 72 yards and the one score while Manning Splain had six catches for 34 yards and the other score.
Port Allegany is now 9-1 and has earned the top seed in the D9 1A Playoffs and will play the winner of the Union/ACV and Keystone matchup in the second week of November.