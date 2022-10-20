The Port Allegany Gators’ football team has turned quite a few heads this season, but no game did it better than Friday night’s home game.

The Gators came out with a gritty upset over previously 7-0 Redbank Valley, last year’s State Runner-Up in 1A.

Already loaded with offensive weapons, the Bulldogs were playing without elite quarterback Cam Wagner and their third-leading wide receiver Ashton Kahle, much to the advantage of the Gators.

In a defensive battle, yardage was at a minimum as both teams punted their way through the first three quarters before all the fireworks came in the fourth.

The Bulldogs nearly broke the ice first in the first half when the Gators muffed a punt at their own 25 yard line, but the defense came up with a big sack to ravish the opportunity.

After the half, the Gators drove the ball deep into Bulldogs territory in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter and were faced with a big 4th & 4 at the 11-yard line.

Quarterback Drew Evens took the snap and was originally going to hand it off to top runningback Blaine Moses, but slipped and was forced to keep it himself.

He was stopped at the 10-yard line and the Bulldogs took over.

Cam Wagner’s younger brother, freshman Braylon Wagner, took over at quarterback for the game and delivered a dime to Tate Minich across the middle of the field on 3rd & 10 for a 90-yard touchdown for the first score of the game to make it 7-0 with 7:24 left.

The Gators were poised to answer on their ensuing possession, putting together 11 run plays to set up a six-yard touchdown run by Peyton Stiles to get the Gators within one and cap off a 65-yard drive with 3:02 to play.

The eventual game-deciding play was the big two-point conversion, where Evens found a big hole and walked in to give the Gators the lead and electrified the packed home crowd.

Redbank Valley then drove the ball to their own 46-yard line and faced a 3rd & 3.

The Bulldogs attempted a pass and Evens dove in front of the intended receiver to potentially seal the game.

The Gators were then able to run a small amount of time off the clock as the Bulldogs used up their remaining timeouts, and Evens ran for a first down on third down to seal the big victory.

Evens ran 19 times for 88 yards and the game-winning two-point conversion while going 4/11 passing for 40 yards and disrupted two passes on defense.

He was also named the Allegheny Grille of Foxburg Player of the Game.

Blaine Moses ran 13 times for 57 yards and Noah Archer carried 14 times for 50 yards.

For Redbank Valley, Braylon Wagner went 10/23 passing for 175 yards, the touchdown and the interception.

Minich caught three passes for 112 yards and the score while Aiden Ortz had six catches for 54 yards.

Both teams are now 7-1 on the season as Port Allegany faces a tough on-the-road contest at Keystone this Friday while Redbank Valley hosts Brayden Fox and the Brockway Rovers.