The Port Allegany Gators’ football team is rolling right now and making a major statement for the D9 1A Playoffs as they came from behind in the second half on the road to beat a solid Keystone team, 20-10.

One week after earning an upset for the ages at home against Redbank Valley, 8-7, the Gators put forth another great defensive effort, holding the Panthers scoreless in the second half while scoring back-to-back touchdowns off of two Keystone turnovers and held on for the win.

The Panthers started the game fast as their star runningback Kyle Nellis scampered for a 37-yard touchdown midway through the first quarter for a 7-0 lead.

The Gators answered immediately, putting together a 65-yard drive capped off by a one-yard touchdown run by Blaine Moses who also ran in the two-point conversion to take their first lead of the game, 8-7.

Keystone would take the lead back once again on a nifty 26-yard field goal by Josh Beal early in the second quarter to take a 10-8 lead into halftime.

The Panthers would hold the lead until the midway point of the fourth quarter where they gave the ball away twice.

With starting quarterback Rayce Weaver injured, Drew Keth had been taking over under center for the Panthers and has put together several solid games.

They faced a third down near midfield, and Keth faced pressure right away and Braylon Button stripped the ball out to have Moses recover it at the Panther 49.

The Gators capitalized on the opportunity, as Drew Evens found Noah Archer just two plays later for the go-ahead touchdown for a 14-10 lead. On the Panthers’ ensuing possession, Evens picked off a pass in Keystone territory at the 37.

The Panthers nearly held the Gators, but a pass interference call on third down gave the Gators a third and two.

After a one-yard gain, Moses stormed ahead for a fourth down conversion at the 21.

Archer put the game away on the next play, taking it 21 yards to the end zone to set the final score with 2:43 left.

Evens was 15 of 29 for 179 yards, a touchdown and an interception for Port Allegany while Archer caught five passes for 94 yards and the touchdown and had six carries for 37 yards and the score. Peyton Stiles had seven catches for 59 yards.

Nellis ran 19 times for 103 yards for Keystone with Aidan Sell carrying 10 times for 48 yards. Moses had an outstanding game with 18 tackles on defense, the fumble recovery and the interception while rushing six times for 18 yards and the touchdown.

Moses was also named the Allegheny Grille of Foxburg Player of the Game.

Miska Young had a great night on defense as well with 10 tackles and a sack.

Keth had an interception for the Panthers.

The win gave the Gators the D9 Football League Region 2 Title. Both teams close out the regular season this Friday with Port Allegany traveling to Otto-Eldred and Keystone visiting Moniteau.