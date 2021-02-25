The Austin Panthers found the hot hand from Jackson Glover after being down 10 with 5:20 to play to come back and edge Port Allegany, 42-41 on Saturday, Feb. 20.
Glover buried three shots from downtown in the fourth quarter, the first two within one minute of each other, at the 5:20 mark and the 4:31 mark to cut the Gators’ lead to four, 38-34.
Skylar Crawford then scored a layup and Glover hit his third triple to put the Panthers ahead for good, 39-38.
Aydan Nicka and Jacob Hooftallen teamed up to score the Panthers’ final points to seal the game, as Nicka connected on a layup with 25 seconds left and Hooftallen hitting one of two free throws to put the Panthers ahead 42-38 and keep the game out of reach for the Gators.
Hooftallen’s free throw ended up being even bigger after the buzzer, as Dylan Poorman knocked down a three-pointer as time expired but the Gators were still a point short of sending the game to overtime.
Jackson Glover scored nine of his game-high 13 points in the fourth quarter, all nine on the deep threes, while Aydan Nicka finished with 12 points and six rebounds. Jacob Hooftallen added 11 points and contributed four assists and four rebounds.
Carter Moses led the Gators with 10 points and Drew Evens nine.
Austin’s win completed a sweep of Port Allegany.