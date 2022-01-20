The Oswayo Valley Green Wave boys basketball team hit the road on Wednesday, January 12th to take on the Northern Potter Panthers and barely escaped with a 48-46 win, surviving a late three-pointer by NoPo that was off the mark that would have won the game.

Unfortunately for the Panthers, they would have picked up their first win of the season if the shot went in.

It was a tight first quarter with both teams tied at 10 heading into the second.

The Green Wave then caught fire in the second frame, scoring 23 points on their way to a 33-21 lead at the half led by six points each from Cayden Black and Connor Resig in the quarter.

Scoring was minimal in the third, as OV outscored NoPo just 7-6 and held a comfortable 40-27 lead heading to the fourth.

The Panthers would not go away quietly, much to the credit of Ty Daniels who came off the bench and buried two three-pointers to get right back in the game as they outscored the Green Wave 19-8 in the final frame prior to the potential game-winner.

Tanyon Brown and Gary Bliss teamed up to add eight more points for Northern Potter in the quarter as well.

Brayden Wiley and Cayden Black helped offset Daniels’ hot hand, as Wiley knocked down a three and Black scored four points to keep the Green Wave in front.

Tanyon Brown was all over the floor for Northern Potter, pulling down 15 rebounds and scoring eight points and came away with 11 blocks and six steals.

Nolan Smith had a great game as well for the Panthers, scoring 15 points and grabbing six rebounds and three steals.

Gary Bliss tacked on eight points.

Cayden Black continued his impressive season with 18 points for the victors while Brayden Wiley and Mike Mertsock scored seven apiece.