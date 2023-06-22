There was a strong sense of community last weekend as Harrison Valley celebrated its bicentennial. Crowds gathered in and around the Harrison Valley community building Friday through Sunday to hang out, peruse the vendors and take part in the festivities.
The celebration started on Friday, June 16 with a chicken barbecue and an old-fashioned cornhole tournament.
People came to line the streets to watch the parade on Saturday before trying their hand at the greased pole climbing challenge, bid in the pie auction and compete in the beard competition. After the parade was finished, organizers hurried to set up for the playground dedication. The evening finished off with a second cornhole competition and a fireworks show.
On Sunday morning, the community gathered for a Father’s Day breakfast and church on the lawn.
The Harrison Valley Historical Society kept their doors open for the event, with volunteers happy to share stories from local history.
The Harrison Township Volunteer Fire Department and the Women’s Auxiliary put a lot of work into making sure the community could celebrate their history, and the overwhelming mood of the event was appreciation for their community.
Cody Metcalf, a vendor, summarized the weekend and what the bicentennial meant to Harrison Valley, “I enjoy seeing the kids, the community and everyone coming around and having fun.”