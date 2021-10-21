Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low near 50F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low near 50F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 53F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.