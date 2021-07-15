Blood donations are critically needed now and throughout the summer to ensure availability of all blood types for patients in need in the local hospitals. While summer can often be a challenging season for blood donations, the Community Blood Bank is facing a unique and concerning set of challenges this July.
As the nation resumes some level of normalcy with progress in the battle against the pandemic, the need for blood is increasing. Hospitals have resumed nonessential surgeries, and patients are resuming treatment options that include the use of blood and blood components that were postponed during the past year. These factors and more have led to a rise in the need for eligible individuals to donate.
“We are urging individuals to make an appointment to donate blood now and throughout the summer,” said Shari Jerman, mobile drive coordinator for the Community Blood Bank. “Doing so is essential to the availability of the blood supply for the local hospitals, which ensures life-saving medical treatments are not delayed for patients in need.”
The next blood drive is noon-5 p.m. Monday, July 19 at the UPMC Cole Coudersport Wellness Center, 1001 East Second Ave. Coudersport, .
Contact Shari at 814-688-3696 to schedule an appointment to donate.
Community Blood Bank partners with hospitals in Northwest Pennsylvania and Western New York to provide blood for patients in need. For more information or to find out if you are eligible, visit www.fourhearts.org or call 877-842-0631.