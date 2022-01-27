The Community Blood Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania & Western New York has a new leader. The CBB board of directors has appointed Dee Rosenthal to executive director, following a period where Rosenthal held the position in an interim capacity.
An Erie native, Rosenthal has been with the blood bank since 2015. She served as the Erie County Mobile Drive coordinator until 2017 when her role was expanded to recruitment manager.
Most recently, Rosenthal was serving as donor services director, overseeing Recruitment, Marketing and Collections.
“I appreciate the board’s confidence in me and am excited to lead such a great organization,” said Rosenthal. “Community Blood Bank is the provider of blood and blood products to our local hospitals. We rely on volunteer blood donations to maintain a safe blood supply. In my new role, I am excited to work on finding new and creative ways to educate the community on the importance of blood donation. I look forward to building on the momentum of the past few years and continue making a positive difference in our community.”
Community Blood Bank partners with hospitals in Northwest Pennsylvania and Western New York to provide blood for patients in need. If you are at least 17 years of age, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and are in good general health, you may be eligible to donate blood.
To learn more or to find a blood drive near you, visit www.fourhearts.org or call 877-842-0631.