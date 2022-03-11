In the times of COVID-19, it can be a little confusing to know when and when not to seek medical care from your physician. This doesn’t mean that you should put off calling the doctor in certain situations, though, because sometimes, it is absolutely essential, and we’re here to tell you when.
1. If you are sure you’ve been exposed to the coronavirus.
According to Sharon Chekijian, MD, MPH, medical director of patient experience, emergency medicine at Yale Medicine, it is very important to take action if you’ve been directly exposed to someone who is COVID-19 positive, whether or not you have symptoms. You may want to do this via telehealth or over the phone, and seek medical attention if your symptoms are severe.
2. If you are having thoughts of suicide.
With social distancing making life more isolative, having down and out days are more and more common. If those days turn into weeks, or you have thoughts of killing yourself, call 211 immediately to talk about it, or dial 911 to go to the nearest hospital. A doctor can determine whether or not you need to be treated for depression or hospitalized to prevent harming yourself.
3. If you have bluish lips or face.
Whether you have symptoms of coronavirus or not, a bluish discoloration to your lips or face is a sign that you are not getting enough oxygen, which is always an emergency.
4. If you are having abdominal pain.
It’s especially important to see a doctor if your belly pain is associated with a fever or is persistent. Abdominal pain can result from any number of medical problems, some of them severe.
5. If your eyes appear pink or red.
“Visual problems require immediate medical attention as they can be a sign of serious illness,” says Chekijian, “Pink eye (conjunctivitis), on the other hand, is an infection and inflammation of the membrane in the eye (the conjunctiva) that may be a symptom of COVID-19 or another viral or bacterial infection.”
6. If you are coughing up blood.
“Irritation to the lungs and forceful coughing can cause a small blood vessel to bleed in the airway,” explains Leann Poston, MD, who is a physician with InvigorMedical.com. This is not life-threatening, but it should be reported to your doctor.
7. If you are experiencing shortness of breath.
This may be one of the most frightening symptoms of COVID-19, and can be caused by asthma, illness, or exertion from exercise. According to Matthew Mintz, MD, FACP, “What we have learned is that several days after becoming ill, some people [with COVID-19] can start getting short of breath, and that’s when things can really take a turn for the worse.” The most common symptoms of the coronavirus are cough, fever, and shortness of breath, so it is important to stay vigilant, especially about these combined symptoms.
8. If you’re experiencing chest pain or tightness.
It’s important to see a doctor right away with chest pain or tightness, because this can be a symptom of things like pneumonia, asthma, heart attack, anxiety, and COVID-19.
9. If you have severe diarrhea.
Severe diarrhea can be caused by things like viral infections, food sensitivity, contaminated food, inflammatory bowel disease, a side effect of medication, or irritable bowel syndrome. It’s especially important to contact your doctor if the diarrhea is combined with other symptoms, like associated dehydration, abdominal pain, fever, or blood in the stool.
10. If you have swollen arms or legs.
Swollen arms or legs can be a clinical sign of a blood clot called deep vein thrombosis, which requires immediate treatment. These types of blood clots are especially dangerous, because the clot can travel to your lungs, causing a pulmonary embolism.