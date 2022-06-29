The S.W. Smith Memorial Public Library in Port Allegany is hosting a bloodmobile from 1:30-5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12.
All donors in July are automatically entered to win one of four vacations each week. The winner can choose from the following packages: Finger Lakes wine tour, Jamestown National Comedy Center, Poconos hiking trip or Hershey Park.
Walk-ins are welcome. Donors can also sign up at fourhearts.org or by calling 814-456-4206.
Donors must bring a photo ID and wear a mask. They must also be 17 years of age or 16 with parental consent, weigh at least 110 pounds, not had a tattoo or piercing in the past three months, be in general good health and eat before donating.