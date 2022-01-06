UPMC welcomes certified registered nurse practitioner Taryn Boden to the UPMC Primary Care teams of Northern Potter Health Center, Ulysses, and Westfield Health Center, Westfield.
Boden earned her associate degree in nursing from the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, Bradford, and completed her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in nursing from Clarion University of Pennsylvania, Clarion.
“I’m very excited to provide care at a new level to our communities,” said Boden. “I look forward to getting to know my patients and helping them through whatever health care needs come their way.”
A certified registered nurse practitioner is a registered nurse who has advanced education and clinical training in a health care specialty area. As a CRNP with UPMC, Boden specializes in family medicine and works with people of all ages.
She is accepting new patients and referrals at UPMC Primary Care centers of Northern Potter Health Center, 511 Academy St., Ulysses, and Westfield Health Center, 222 Church St., Westfield.
To schedule an appointment at Northern Potter Health Center, call 814-848-7555 or Westfield Health Center, call 814-367-5971.
For more information about Primary Care services at UPMC, visit UPMC.com/PrimaryCareNCPA.