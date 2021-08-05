Potter County still has one of the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates in the state, according to data from the Center for Disease Control.
In Potter, 26.6% of the population had received at least one vaccine dose as of Aug. 2. Fulton County is the only other in the state with a vaccination rate of below 30%.
The county is taking steps to increase this figure with a COVID-19 vaccine clinic 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26 at the Coudersport Senior Center. No registration is necessary. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered, with the second shot on Sept. 16. Contact Potter County Human Services for more information.
Vaccines are also available at several pharmacies, hospitals, medical clinics and some retail stores. To find a provider near you, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/How-Do-I-Get-a-COVID-19-Vaccine.html.
Meanwhile, 37.5% of neighboring Tioga County is at least partially vaccinated; it’s one of seven counties in the state with 30%-39.9% of its total population having received at least one vaccine dose. In the remaining counties, 40% or more of the population is at least partially vaccinated.
This week, the U.S. hit President Joe Biden’s target of 70% of the country’s population 18 years and older vaccinated, about a month after the initial goal of July 4. As of Aug. 2, 57.8% of all ages in the country received at least one dose and 49.7% are fully vaccinated, accounting for 164.9 million people.
As the Delta variant of the virus sweeps parts of the country, the CDC last week altered its recommendations for wearing face masks in public. The new guidance calls for fully vaccinated people to wear masks in indoor public settings where the community transmission rate is “substantial” or “high.” It also recommends all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools wear masks, regardless of vaccination status. The advice for those unvaccinated hasn’t changed; they’re recommended to wear masks in all indoor or outdoor public settings. See the full update at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated-guidance.html.
While Potter has a “moderate” transmission rate, Tioga is one of two counties in the state currently with a “low” transmission rate, according to the CDC data.
The CDC determines “level of community transmission” using two figures – 1) the total number of new cases per 100,000 persons within the last seven days and 2) the percentage of positive diagnostic and screening nucleic acid amplification tests (NAAT), considered the “gold standard” of COVID testing, during the last seven days.
Out of 67 counties in the state, only Tioga and Fulton had a “low” level of community transmission between July 26 and Aug. 1.
A “low” rate is considered fewer than 10 cumulative cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days and a cumulative NAAT percent test positivity below 5% in the past seven days.
“Moderate” transmission is 10-49 cases and NAAT results of 5%-7.9% in the last seven days. The CDC says in counties with moderate transmission, “adherence to individual and selected community level prevention strategies are needed.”
In the CDC’s data, transmission and vaccination rates don’t necessarily directly correlate with newly reported cases, hospitalizations or deaths.
Between July 26-Aug. 1, both Potter and Tioga counties show zero reported cases, however, Tioga County had 1-10 new patients hospitalized due to COVID and Potter had zero.
Tioga County is also among 15 counties in the state to report one COVID-related death that week, while the rest recorded none.
See all the CDC’s data at https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view.