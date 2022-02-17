Come Valentine’s Day, we’re thinking with our hearts, but it’s also an important time to think about our hearts. Your heart pumps approximately 2,000 gallons of blood every day and beats an average of 2.5 billion times over your lifetime, which means keeping your heart in tip-top shape plays a big part in your overall health.

February marks American Heart Month, highlighting the importance of heart health and raising awareness that heart disease is the leading killer of both men and women in the U.S. Heart disease is responsible for one in every four deaths in the United States. Your family medicine provider plays an important role in identifying and managing your risk.

Warning signs can be subtle

When we think of heart attacks, we tend to think of suddenly suffering crushing chest pain or numbness shooting down the left arm. The signs can be much more subtle. Men are more likely to suffer chest pains and numbness; women are more likely to suffer referred pain in their shoulder, jaw, or back.

Pay attention to changes in your body and seek professional advice quickly if something doesn’t feel right, even if you think it may turn out to be nothing. It’s always better to know, and catching problems early makes treating them easier.

Heart disease & women

Heart disease can be particularly deadly for women, who often experience atypical symptoms and may put off seeking treatment because their warning signs feel vague. Women should be alert to more subtle changes in their body, as heart-related symptoms do not often present in the same way as they do in men. Be alert for increased fatigue, more or “different” indigestion / heartburn, and new shoulder, jaw, or back pain—all of which can be signs of a serious heart problem.

If you are “feeling off” and aren’t sure why, it’s always better to err on the side of caution and make an appointment with your family medicine provider to discuss your concerns. They can pinpoint the problem and take steps to treat it quickly.

What can you do right now to improve your heart health?

Our busy lives often get in the way of focusing on our health, and it is human nature to put off things that seem daunting. Keeping your heart healthy should be a wellness priority year-round, so don’t wait to act. Improving your heart health begins with a few simple steps.

Here are some simple steps you can take TODAY to improve your heart health:

Plan ahead: Make a healthy meal plan before hitting the grocery to help you steer clear of junk food and focus on healthy proteins and produce.

Tweak your diet: Lower fat, cholesterol, and sodium; eat more fiber, fruits, and veggies!

Watch your numbers: Get an annual checkup every year and opt for preventive screenings like blood pressure checks and blood tests to monitor your numbers. Keep an eye on your cholesterol, blood pressure, and triglycerides, as they tell you a lot about your heart health.

Lower stress: Stress is a dangerous strain on the heart. Whether it’s meditation, reading, singing, or a soak in the tub, make time to unwind from the everyday hustle-and-bustle with something that relaxes you.

Stay hydrated: Proper hydration makes your blood much easier to circulate. It also helps remove waste and has the added benefit of cushioning your joints, which makes heart-healthy exercise easier.

Get moving: Talk to your family doctor about building a heart healthy exercise routine that safely raises your heart rate. If you can’t fit a 30+ minute block of exercise into your schedule, try smaller snippets of 10 — 15 minutes throughout the day. To easily add more movement to your day, take the stairs, park a little further away from the store, or take your pets for a walk.

Learn your family history. Talk about heart health with your family. Ask if there is a history of any heart disease, defects, or trouble in your family and discuss that heart history with your family medicine provider. This helps determine your personal risk for developing heart disease or suffering a heart attack and how best to minimize those risks.

