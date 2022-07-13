Laurie Dunn, MS, RN, has been named the chief nursing officer for Upper Allegheny Health System’s (UAHS) Bradford Regional Medical Center (BRMC) and Olean General Hospital (OGH).

Dunn, a native of the area, has an extensive background in nursing as she completed her licensed practical nurse training at St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing, her associates of nursing at Jamestown Community College, BSN and master’s degree in nursing executive leadership and change at Daemen College. She is currently pursuing a doctorate of nursing practice in leadership from Aspen University.

Dunn is also no stranger to OGH, as she served in multiple roles during the 1990s and 2000s, including both supervisory and management positions. She has been a faculty member at Jamestown Community College and SUNY Alfred State, where she is currently the interim nursing department chair.

“Laurie is an outstanding nurse and a fantastic addition to our team. With her wide-ranging experience in the hospital setting as well as education, she will be a great asset in our recruitment and retention efforts in nursing and is well equipped to lead nursing at Upper Allegheny Health System” said Jill Owens, MD, interim president of UAHS, BRMC, OGH.

Other appointments within the organization include David Monroe, MBA, BSN, RN, CCRN, as the chief administrative officer at BRMC and Jennifer Ruggles, MSN, RN, as the associate director of nursing at OGH.

In his new role, Monroe will oversee all day to day operations as well as clinical and administrative functions at BRMC. Monroe is a Bradford native. “With his clinical and administrative background, he is a perfect fit for the needs of this position and I look forward to working with him to advance the care we provide at Bradford Regional Medical Center,” Owens said.

Monroe’s experience spans 15 years in healthcare within the local region in various capacities. He has held a multitude of management positions not only within UAHS but other healthcare organizations in the area since the mid-2000s. Prior to his recent appointment, he served as the director of nursing and interim chief nursing officer at BRMC. He received his associates and bachelors in nursing from the University of Pittsburgh and an MBA from the University at Buffalo.

Ruggles is a lifelong resident of the Olean area and has worked as a nurse at both BRMC and OGH. “Her leadership on the clinical units at OGH during the pandemic has been outstanding and her work to achieve the Primary Care Stroke Center designation for OGH has been exemplary,” Owens said.

She received an associates in nursing at Jamestown Community College, a bachelors in nursing from Daemen College, and a master’s in nursing education from the University of Phoenix. Her experience includes over a decade spent in supervisory and managerial roles at OGH. She most recently served as the senior director of nursing at OGH since 2020.

“With these essential positions being filled within the organization, our new administration at Upper Allegheny Health System is almost complete,” Owens said. “We have a great team of local clinical and non-clinical professionals who are passionate about serving the communities they live in by providing quality healthcare to our region. We’ve got a lot to accomplish but this is the right team to get the job done.”