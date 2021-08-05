On Friday, July 23, UPMC Cole cancer center staff and leaders celebrated becoming part of the world-renowned UPMC Hillman Cancer Center network. UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Coudersport is the third cancer center in north central Pennsylvania to join the UPMC Hillman Cancer Centers and is part of more than 60 cancer centers that make up the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center network.
“UPMC Hillman Cancer Center stands for unsurpassed excellence in cancer care and we’re proud to now welcome the team in Coudersport to the family,” said Abdalla Sholi, MD, medical director of Medical Oncology, UPMC Hillman Cancer Centers in North Central Pa. “UPMC Hillman Cancer Center is internationally recognized for our leadership in the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and treatment of cancer. As the preeminent institution in Pennsylvania for the delivery of cancer care, we’re able to offer technology and therapies that are leaps and bounds beyond anything the many physicians who came before us could ever imagine. We’re making tomorrow’s cancer care accessible close to home right here in Coudersport.”
UPMC Hillman Cancer Center is one of the largest integrated cancer networks in the United States and one of only 51 National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers. UPMC Hillman Cancer Centers in Williamsport and Wellsboro joined the network in February 2019.
“As part of the Hillman network, we’re taking the battle against cancer to the next level, connecting patients locally to renowned cancer specialists, cutting-edge research in immunotherapy, more than 440 leading-edge clinical trials, and the most advanced technology for cancer detection and treatment,” said Janie Hilfiger, president of UPMC Cole and UPMC Wellsboro. “We’re not only ensuring the highest quality services are here today, but we’re also positioning our centers for reducing the burden of cancer into the future.”
