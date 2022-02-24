UPMC offers grief support groups to help community members get through difficult times. While grief is a normal part of life, it may help to meet with others experiencing similar feelings and these meetings are facilitated by specialists trained in grief support.
Grief support group meetings will occur at 6 p.m. Tuesdays at UPMC Cole Orthopaedics at 1001 E. 2nd St., Coudersport. For information, call 814-274-0384.
All participants should be fully masked and maintain physical distance, regardless of vaccination status.
For more information about grief support resources at UPMC in North Central Pennsylvania, visit UPMC.com/GriefSupportNCPA.