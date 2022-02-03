UPMC welcomes Christopher Baloga, DO, to the ophthalmology team in Coudersport.
Dr. Baloga received his bachelor’s degree in biology from Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre. He received his medical degree and completed his residency with Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, Philadelphia.
“Healthy vision contributes to a healthy lifestyle and when it comes to eye health, maintenance is key,” said Dr. Baloga. “Yearly eye exams are a simple preventative measure that helps with early detection of issues and changes in our vision. The sooner we can identify issues, the better the chances are in correcting them and preventing permanent vision loss. Accessing quality specialty services, like eye care, can be challenging for rural communities and I look forward to ensuring these types of services are offered here in Coudersport.”
Dr. Baloga is accepting new patients and referrals at UPMC Cole, 1001 E. 2nd St., Coudersport. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Baloga, call 814-274-7910.
For more information about UPMC Ophthalmology, go to UPMC.com/VisionNCPA.