Demand for health care services is high and with cold and flu season approaching, UPMC Express Care located at the Irwin Medical Arts Center, 1001 E. Second St., Coudersport is extending office hours for the fall and winter months.
The new clinic hours are Monday through Friday from noon to 6:30 p.m., and weekends from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and also offers virtual visits.
UPMC Cole’s Express Care Clinic is a walk-in urgent care clinic designed to meet the medical needs of patients who are not able to see their regular medical provider during routine business hours. It is recommended for patients with non-emergent conditions including cough, cold symptoms, flu, sore throat, upset stomach, rashes or skin conditions, insect/tick bites, and minor problems or injuries. It is not intended for use in medical emergencies or in place of an emergency department. For medical emergencies, call 911.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, if you are experiencing any of the following symptoms, please call 814-274-5585 prior to your visit: fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, sore throat, runny nose or nasal congestion, diarrhea or vomiting or loss of taste or smell.
For more information on UPMC Express Care in Coudersport, visit UPMC.com/ExpressCare.