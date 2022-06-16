The Commission on Cancer, a quality program of the American College of Surgeons, has granted Three-Year Accreditation to the cancer program at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Williamsport. To earn voluntary CoC accreditation, a cancer program must meet 34 CoC quality care standards, be evaluated every three years through a survey process and maintain levels of excellence in the delivery of comprehensive patient-centered care.
UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Williamsport takes a multidisciplinary approach to treating cancer as a complex group of diseases that requires consultation among surgeons, medical and radiation oncologists, diagnostic radiologists, pathologists and other cancer specialists. This multidisciplinary partnership results in improved patient care.
The CoC Accreditation Program provides the framework for UPMC Hillman Cancer Center to improve its quality of patient care through various cancer-related programs that focus on the full spectrum of cancer care including prevention, early diagnosis, cancer staging, optimal treatment, rehabilitation, life-long follow-up for recurrent disease and end-of-life care.
When patients receive care at a CoC facility, they also have access to information on clinical trials and new treatments, genetic counseling, and patient-centered services including psycho-social support, a patient navigation process and a survivorship care plan that documents the care each patient receives and seeks to improve cancer survivors’ quality of life.
Like all CoC-accredited facilities, UPMC Hillman Cancer Center maintains a cancer registry and contributes data to the National Cancer Data Base. CoC-accredited cancer centers, in turn, have access to information derived from this type of data analysis, which is used to create national, regional and state benchmark reports.
UPMC Hillman Cancer Center is also one of only five National Cancer Institute Designated Cancer Centers in Pennsylvania.
For a list of all cancer programs in the U.S. that received accreditation in 2022, visit FACS.org.
To learn more about UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, visit UPMC.com/CancerNCPA.
For more information on the CoC, visit www.facs.org/quality-programs/cancer/coc.