Flu season is almost here. UPMC Cole is offering free walk-in clinics for flu vaccinations as well as vaccinations by appointment starting Friday, Oct. 1.
Walk-in clinics
- Galeton Health Center — Friday, Oct. 1, 8 a.m.–noon
- Port Allegany Community Health Center — Friday, Oct. 1, 8 a.m.–3:30 p.m.
- Westfield Health Center — Wednesday, Oct. 6, 1-3:30 p.m.
- Northern Potter Health Center — Wednesday, Oct. 6, 1-5 p.m.
- Port Allegany Community Health Center — Thursday, Oct. 7, 8 a.m.–3:30 p.m.
- Eldred Health Center — Friday, Oct. 8, 8 a.m.–noon
- Bowman Health Center — Friday, Oct. 15, 8 a.m.–noon
- Northern Potter Health Center — Saturday, Oct. 16, 8:30 a.m.–1 p.m.
Locations by appointment only
- Internal Medicine — 814-274-5276
- Central Potter Health Center — 814-274-5577
- Emporium Health Center — 814-486-0810
- Shinglehouse Community Health Center — 814-260-9352
“The best way to prevent the flu is by getting your flu shot annually,” said Dr. Susan Miller, medical director of Primary Care, UPMC Westfield Health Center. “We experienced a milder flu season last year with the help of COVID-19 preventative measures, but it doesn’t guarantee the same thing will happen this year.”
For more information about the flu, go to UPMC.com/Flu.
For more information about UPMC’s efforts against COVID-19, visit UPMC.com/COVID-19.