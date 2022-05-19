UPMC is offering free skin cancer screenings Monday, May 23, in recognition of National Skin Cancer and Melanoma Awareness Month. The screenings are offered by appointment only from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at UPMC’s Port Allegany Community Health Center, 45 Pine St.
Appointments are limited. To schedule, call 814-274-5540.
Each year in the U.S., nearly 5 million people are treated for skin cancer, making it one of the most common of all cancers. Through preventative measures and early detection, skin cancer is the easiest to cure.
For more information about additional screenings and dermatology services at UPMC in North Central Pennsylvania, go to UPMC.com.