UPMC is offering COVID-19 vaccines to adults and children ages 5 and older in Potter County. Third doses of the Moderna and Pfizer and second doses of Johnson & Johnson are also available.

Eligibility for third doses for those that have already received the Pfizer of Moderna vaccine:

Immunocompromised (Those who have a had a solid organ transplant, on chemotherapy, or have had certain chronic illnesses):

  • The third doses can be received 28 days or more from the second dose.
  • The third dose should be of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

Not Immunocompromised

  • 65 and older
  • 18 and older with an underlying medical condition.
  • 18 and older who live or work in high-risk settings, which includes health care workers.
  • The third dose can be received 6 months or more after the second dose.
  • The third dose can be any of the three available vaccines.

Eligibility for second doses for those that have already received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine:

  • Anyone 18 or older is eligible for an additional dose.
  • The second dose can be received two months or more after the first dose.
  • The second dose can be any of the three available vaccines.

Vaccinations are available by appointment only. Appointments can be scheduled for all eligible children and adults by calling 814-274-5460.

