The Austin boys basketball team got their first win of the season on Saturday at home, 46-38, over visiting Port Allegany.
The Panthers shot 8/11 from the stripe in the fourth quarter to break a 34-all tie at the end of three quarters.
Skylar Crawford and Jacob Hooftallen came up big late in the action, both hitting 3/4 free throws while Jackson Glover connected on two.
Jackson Glover had an outstanding game scoring a game-high 28 points, 11 of which were in a 15-point third quarter for the Panthers. He also added five steals, three assists and three rebounds.
For the Gators, Drew Evens scored 10 points while Trey Kleitz and Ty Guilds had 10. Kleitz also tacked on three assists and three steals.
Port Allegany had a strong rebounding game, with Blaine Moses pulling down 10, Carter Moses nine, Guilds seven and Evens five.