Kiara Perkins, a Coudersport native, was recently nominated for the 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year award.
Perkins received this nomination from Alfred State College for her impressive volleyball career, both collegiate and high school.
“I was kind of shocked at first. Coming from a small town, I didn’t really expect it,” Perkins said. “I was definitely excited though.”
“One things that’s always stuck with me was the people I met along the way. Both in high school and in college.
“Coaches and teammates care about more than just sports, they care about you personally. It’s great to have that kind of connection and it’s a great support system.”
Perkins reflected fondly on her time as a student athlete and the connections she’s made along the way.