The Coudersport Lady Falcons are continuing to roll in 2021, especially in non-conference fashion as they are 5-0 in matchups outside of the NTL.
The Lady Falcons visited Bradford and held the Lady Owls to a season-low in points for a 51-15 win on Thursday, Feb. 4.
Coudersport jumped out to a 20-3 lead after one quarter alone and had the lead to 38-6 by the half while not trailing once in the contest.
The Lady Falcons’ suffocating defense shut down Bradford’s star player Hannah Lary, an excellent three-point shooter who recently scored her 1,000th point to just four points, a season-low for the senior.
Coudersport head coach Bob Tingley credited Isabel Porterfield for her tough defense on Lary.
“We depended on Isabel to guard her, and we hedged screens,” Tingley said. “They did a good job on coming off high screens against us last season and burying shots. This year, I said to hedge the screens and for Isabel to stay with Hannah Lary and don’t let her get open.”
Lary’s four points consisted of just one three and a foul shot, as opposed to last season where she hit seven threes and scored 24 points against the Lady Falcons.
Sarah Chambers led Coudersport with a game-high 21 points while Liz Frame owned fast breaks and scored 15, Roz Page nine and Lauren Loveland two.
The win completed a sweep of the Lady Owls, both in dominating fashion.
Coudersport then hosted Elk County Catholic on Friday, Feb. 5 and once again held their opponent to a season-low while doubling up the Lady Crusaders, 32-16.
Liz Frame and Sarah Chambers teamed up to score 22 points in the win.
The Lady Falcons then hit the road for a very tough contest with the St. Marys Lady Dutch, who also had just one loss. It was a hard-fought and big win for Coudersport, 40-35 on Monday, Feb. 8.
Coudersport started off the matchup strong with a 6-0 lead and did not trail in the first half once, and held onto a 20-14 lead at halftime.
St. Marys went on a 10-4 scoring spurt in the third quarter which included a three-pointer by the Lady Dutch’s star player Kyla Johnson for their first lead, which turned into a tie the game at 24 heading to the final eight minutes.
Down 31-28, the Lady Falcons went on a scoring run of their own which was the game-winning sequence, outscoring St. Marys 12-4 to get the win. A big part of the run was the game-deciding play that came with under a minute left, where an inbounds pass from the sideline was intercepted by Roz Page and taken all the way with a foul, where she completed a three-point play to set the final score.
The Lady Falcons have won nine straight and sit at 10-1 overall.