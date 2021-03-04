The Coudersport Lady Falcons’ basketball team continued to go red hot in non-conference play as they improved to 17-1 overall and 8-0 against opponents outside of the NTL with a 38-26 home win over St. Marys on Tuesday, March 2.
The Lady Falcons put out one of their best defensive performances of the season, holding the Lady Dutch (12-4) to just five first half points for a 19-5 lead at the break, as well as holding them to 20% shooting on the night. Coudersport has held several opponents to season lows in scoring this season.
The second half was much more balanced as each team scored 19 points.
Sarah Chambers led the Lady Falcons with a game-high 20 points while Liz Frame had 11 points and Roz Page three.
Jayssa Snelick and Kyla Johnson led the Lady Dutch with 10 points each with Samantha Hayes scoring five.
The win completes a two-game sweep of St. Marys.
The Lady Falcons have also swept Bradford in two games, Elk County Catholic in three as well as Kane in one to go undefeated against non-conference opponents.