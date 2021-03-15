COUDERSPORT -- A 19-point first quarter where senior Sarah Chambers scored 10 points helped to push the Coudersport Lady Falcons (19-1) past the Port Allegany Lady Gators (13-6) by a score of 42-27 and pushed them into the District 9 Class A Championship.
“They’re hungry,” Coudersport Head Coach Bob Tingley said. “They want to win. They’ve been here before and you know we've had a couple of games last year where we had to grind games out. We’ve also had a couple this year that we had to do that, so I think it just makes them hungry.”
The Lady Falcons have overcome a constant barrage of adversity to gain the hunger that has propelled the group to a one-loss season heading into the championship contest.
From the disappointment of the 2019-20 Class A State Playoffs, where they were in the final eight before it was canceled due to COVID-19, to their starting point guard Elizabeth Frame going down with an injury right before the Lady Falcons were poised to start their playoff run, there have been several roadblocks set in the way of Coudersport's success.
The setbacks have only set a passionate fire underneath a team that has used it all as rallying points for their 2021 season.
“When our point guard went down, I mean she’s so important to us, but I think it helped to inspire us even more,” Tingley said.
Chambers has been the player who stepped up into the role of primary ball-handle in Frame's absence for the Coudersport girls, and her work in the offseason has helped them make a much smoother transition to playing without such an important piece of their starting unit.
“I’ve focused a lot on my ball-handling in the offseason,” Chambers said. “All summer long, every single day we did five-minute ball handling drills and it’s helped me a lot.”
During their semi-final matchup, all of that showed as Chambers controlled the pace of the game throughout.
Even when the full-court pressure came from Port Allegany in the second half, Chambers did a good job of not getting flustered by double teams and making the right passes.
In the first quarter, Coudersport jumped out to an early lead with some hot shooting that pushed their lead to 19-9.
Chambers connected on two threes in the frame and despite some tenacious defense from Port Allegany, the Lady Falcons were unconscious from the field to open the game, hitting jump-shots from all over the floor.
“It just builds and I know going into the game, especially my senior season, I approach every game as 'I don’t want this to be my last,'” Chambers said. “As soon as I saw the first shot go through, I felt the momentum go through my body and from there I was just flowing.”
In the second quarter, Port Allegany ramped up their defensive effort.
They closed the gap to nine points at one point in the second, but Coudersport continued to answer almost every bucket Port came up with throughout and built the lead to 29-16 heading into the half.
Port continued to scratch and claw in the second half, holding the Lady Falcons to just 13 points but the Coudersport defense held strong as they closed the game out by a score of 42-27 on the back of 6-9 shooting from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter and a spot in the District 9 Class A Championship game.
Chambers scored a game-high 20 points for the Lady Falcons while Rosalyn Page added a strong 11 points, including some extremely tenacious plays on both sides of the ball that helped lead the team to a victory.
“After the end of last season, I thought this was the player (Page) could be,” Tingley said. “You don’t have to say much to inspire her. You know she’s wanting to go out there and battle and she will do whatever she has to do.”
Emma Chambers also scored five points in the win for Coudersport while Savannah Meyers, Belle Porterfield and Serra Meyers all added two points.
Port Allegany was paced by Bree Garzel who poured in a team-high 10 points while Erin Stauffer scored eight points, Brielle Budd added three points and Gracie Archer, Jade Evans and Kayliegha Dowell all added two points as their 2021 season came to a close.
The Lady Gators struggled to make shots fall against a talented and aggressive Coudersport defense, and only connected on seven field goals in the game, and were forced to earn almost every point they scored at the free-throw line, where they shot 12-16 on the night.
Coudersport now hosts the District Championship on Tuesday, March 16 at 7 p.m. against their rival Otto-Eldred Lady Terrors (16-4) in a rematch from earlier this season where the Lady Falcons prevailed in a 41-37 nail-biter.
“We know, this could get stripped at any moment,” Chambers said. “So right now we’re enjoying every moment we can, just playing our hearts out.”