The Coudersport Lady Falcons came out with a gutsy league victory over the Cameron County Lady Raiders, 43-38 on Thursday, Jan. 28.
In a battle in the race for the North Tier League Title, it was a much different game than the first meeting, a 48-24 Coudersport win.
The Lady Falcons jumped out to an 8-5 lead with 4:21 left in the first quarter, but the Lady Raiders went on a 12-3 run the rest of the half to take a six-point 17-11 lead into the half.
Cameron County continued to maintain their lead throughout the third quarter to take a 27-20 lead heading into the final minutes.
The Lady Falcons caught up in the fourth quarter and took their first lead of the game, as Elizabeth Frame knocked down a free throw and Sarah Chambers hit two more for a 33-30 lead with eight seconds to play.
Cameron County’s Hailey Hilfiger forced an extra session, banking in a three-pointer to tie the game at 33 with two seconds to play.
In overtime, Mikenna Farbaugh came off the bench for the Lady Raiders and knocked down an immediate three for a 36-33 lead, only to see the Lady Falcons score six straight for a 39-36 lead. The Lady Raiders hit two free throws, but Chambers and Rosalyn Page teamed up to hit four free throws and pushed the game out of reach for Cameron County for a 43-38 gutsy overtime win.
Chambers led the charge for Coudersport and scored five of her game-high 19 points in the fourth quarter.
Page reached double-digits as well scoring 11, while Frame scored nine, six of which were in the fourth quarter.
For Cameron County, Mallory McKimm led the way with 10 points.
With the win, the Coudesport girls move to 4-1 on the season.