The Coudersport Lady Falcons basketball team outscored the Otto-Eldred Lady Terrors 25-8 in the second half for a 41-28 win for back-to-back D9 1A Championships, the fourth in five seasons, and the 10th since 2000.
It’s the second time that Coudersport has gone back-to-back since the 2016-17 and 17-18 seasons when they beat Kane twice, 47-38 and 63-45.
“It’s always a thrill,” Coudersport Head Coach Bob Tingley said. “I’ve been on both ends of it. It’s a lot easier to not concern yourself with the score and only what’s going on in the game when you’ve been there before. If you’re behind and you haven’t been there, you concern yourself with the score more. We’ve been in some dogfights. Otto-Eldred has played us tough and most of the kids have been in big games too.”
The Lady Falcons have also defeated Otto-Eldred in nine out of their last 10 games.
Coudersport found itself trailing by four, 20-16 at the half before their offense caught fire in the second half and shut down the Lady Terrors’ attack.
Otto-Eldred struck first with a pair of free throws, and Emma Chambers started off the scoring for Coudersport by burying a three-pointer. It was a back-and-forth affair the rest of the way in the opening quarter before the Lady Terrors took an 11-8 lead, but Liz Frame knocked down a three to tie the game at 11 after eight minutes.
It was a slow second quarter for the Lady Falcons where the Lady Terrors took advantage and was able to take a 20-16 lead into the break after closing out the first half on a 7-0 run with buckets from Morgan Dalton, Reilly Raught and Katie Sheeler.
A wide-open three by Emmalee Sheeler was off the mark for the Lady Terrors at the buzzer to end the first half, which would’ve extended the lead. Her sister Katie Sheeler had a big first half for the Lady Terrors, netting seven points.
Coudersport looked much more like itself in the second half especially defensively, as they limited Otto-Eldred to just eight points while slowly pulling away in the fourth quarter with foul shots. They also held the Lady Terrors without a single three-pointer in the game, as they shot 0-18.
“Usually we come out flat after the half,” Coudersport’s Rosalyn Page said. “We got a really good pump-up speech from our coach at the half and we were ready to go. We were all so excited. We knew that all we had to do was get back in the game, keep our heads up, and just score some points.”
It was still a tight game for the majority of the third quarter until Page and Emma Chambers teamed up for a 5-0 spurt to close out the quarter.
Page knocked down a jumper in the paint and Emma Chambers swished her second three-pointer of the game from the right-wing, giving the Lady Falcons a five-point 29-24 lead going to the fourth.
“She shot the ball well,” coach Tingley said of Emma Chambers. “I had a little talk with her. I don’t like to mess with someone’s shot during the season, but there was just one little quirk in her shot. I saw her shooting it like that in warm-ups, I corrected it and she ended up shooting well. We need that out of her. She’s very capable.”
Bri Heller for Otto-Eldred scored a layup to start the fourth quarter, but the Lady Falcons went on a 7-0 run to put them back in prime position.
Page made an important trip to the free-throw line early in the fourth quarter as Otto-Eldred had Coudersport in the bonus, and she connected on the first but missed the second.
Emma Chambers corralled the rebound and got it to Sarah who found Roz wide open on the left block for an easy layup for the Lady Falcons’ biggest lead of the game at 33-26. It was the only basket of the fourth quarter for Coudersport, who scored 10 of their 12 fourth-quarter points at the free-throw line to close out the game.
Page found the bottom of the net on another free throw and Sarah Chambers knocked down two more to push the lead to double digits for the first time, 36-26.
Sarah and Emma Chambers and Liz Frame all hit more foul shots to secure the title win.
Page tied her season-high with 16 points while Emma Chambers scored a season-high with 15 and two three-pointers. Sarah Chambers and Liz Frame each added four points, with Chambers contributing five rebounds, three assists and three blocks.
Bri Heller led Otto-Eldred with 10 points while Katie Sheeler scored seven and Reilly Raught five.
With the win, Coudersport improves to 20-1 and will advance to the PIAA State Playoffs to face District 6 Champion Bishop Guilfoyle on Saturday at home at a time to be announced.
“We know Guilfoyle and we’ve met them in the past,” added Bob Tingley. “They’re always tough. They’re rich in tradition and they aren’t coming in to lose. I think it’s wonderful we’re playing here. It’s unique. I just wish we could have the fans that could normally be here. But a lot of people watch.”