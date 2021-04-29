The Coudersport Lady Falcons softball team hosted Johnsonburg on Friday, April 23 and stormed back in the final moments to force an extra inning and come away with an eight-inning 8-7 win.
Down 7-2 in the seventh inning, the Lady Falcons rattled off five-straight runs with two outs on the board to tie the game at seven and force the extra inning, where they held the Ramettes to no runs and then scored the game-winning run with another set of two outs on the board to come up with an outstanding comeback win.
Rosalyn Page hit a two-out single in the bottom of the eighth which sent Sierra Myers to home plate for the game winner.
Kaylee VanWhy started the comeback with a two-run double to right and Madyson Dubots-Angood following with an RBI single.
Sierra Myers was 3-5 with three runs scored including the game winning run.
Addie Myers was 2-5 with a double and a run scored.
Makenzie Gentzyel was also 2-5 with a run scored with Dubots-Angood going 3-4 with a run scored, Wahlers going 1-2 with two RBIs, and VanWhy going 1-4 with a run scored and two RBIs.
Julia Jones was 3-5 with a triple, a run scored and two RBIs for Johnsonburg with Jenna Pavlock going 2-5 with two runs scored and an RBI.
Savannah Myers got the win for the Lady Falcons, going eight innings allowing seven earned runs on 10 hits, seven walks and a hit batter while striking out two.
Julie Peterson took the loss in relief of Jones going 2/3 of an innings allowing one run on two hits while striking out one batter.
Jones went seven innings giving up seven runs, five earned, on 10 hits and a walk while striking out 12.