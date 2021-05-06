The Coudersport Lady Falcons softball team picked up their fifth win of the season on Monday, May 3 in a close game at Port Allegany to complete the sweep, 12-9.
The lead changed several times in the first two innings before Coudersport was able to tie the game at six in the top of the third. The Lady Gators responded and took the lead back, 7-6, in the bottom of the third.
The fourth inning made the difference in the end, as Coudersport scored four runs to take the lead for good. Savannah Myers started the surge with a two-run single. It added to a solid performance, as she went 3 -4 in the game with two doubles, a walk, three runs scored and three RBIs.
Madyson Dubots-Angood had a great game as well, going 3-4 with two runs and two RBIs.
Makenzie Gentzyel was perfect at bat, going 4/4 with a double, a walk, an RBI and four runs scored.
Ava Wahlers was 2-5 with a run scored, Sierra Myers 1-3 with two walks and a run scored with an RBI and Ryelle Black was 1-4 with two RBIs.
Kaylee VanWhy got the win after Ryelle Black, going two innings allowing three runs, two earned, on three hits and three walks while striking out one. Savannah Myers went three scoreless innings allowing a walk and a hit while striking out six. Black pitched two innings allowing six runs, five earned, on four hits and six walks. She added one strikeout.
For Port Allegany, Kayleigh Dowell went 2-4 with a triple, a run scored, and three RBIs with Marah Rush going 2-4 with a walk and an RBI.
Kaci Chappell was 1-2 with two walks, a run scored, and an RBI.
The win improved the Lady Falcons to 5-4 on the season.