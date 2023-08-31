The Austin volleyball team picked up a sweep over Northern Potter to move to 2-0 on the year as they dominated the matchup with wins of 25-13, 25-19 and 25-10.
Ella Brewer turned in another strong night on the defensive end of the floor, and racked up a game-high 23 digs on the night.
Marah Fowler dished out a team-high 22 assists, Savannah Horton led the attack with 12 kills, and Isabella Rees did a bit of everything as she racked up nine kills, nine digs, five aces and sent back two blocks.
The now 2-0 Lady Panthers will put their undefeated mark on the line against Oswayo Valley on the road on Thursday, Aug. 31, with a 7 p.m. start.