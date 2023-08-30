The Galeton Lady Tigers volleyball team opened their 2023 at home against District 9 powerhouse Oswayo Valley on Tuesday, Aug. 29, but came up short as the Green Wave took home a victory in a 3-0 sweep.
OV picked up wins of 25-21, 25-17, and 25-14 to take down the Lady Tigers and grab their first win of the year.
Galeton’s Addy Reigle recorded five kills and four digs, Grace Morgan notched three kills and one block, and Linlee Basile notched two kills and five assists.
Ava Succowich turned in a solid performance with two kills, four digs, and three aces, while Eve Cole notched two kills and five digs, and Macey Crowell added one kill, four assists, and five digs.
The Galeton team competed again on Wednesday, Aug. 30, at Cameron County as they looked to get their first win of the year.