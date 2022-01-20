The Galeton Lady Tigers basketball team traveled to Port Allegany on Thursday, Jan. 13 for a conference battle with the Lady Gators, but a fast start by Port was too much for the Lady Tigers to overcome and ended up being the difference in a 40-31 road loss.

The Lady Gators started the first quarter with a trio of three pointers, two of which were from Leigha Nelson and one from Kayleigha Dowell they were followed by a pair of free throws and a layup from Ella Moses, forcing the Lady Tigers to call a timeout and reestablish themselves as Port held an 12-point lead after the hot start.

Olivia Rohrbaugh and Alli Macensky would break the streak later in the quarter with a free throw from Rohrbaugh and an and-one basket from Macensky and knocked down the ensuing free throw.

Port Allegany held a 14-4 advantage after the first eight minutes.

In a more competitive second quarter, the Lady Gators held a 12-10 edge while Galeton got some more shots to fall in.

The Lady Gators recieved points from Moses, Riley Simpson and Dowell, who scored half of her points in the second frame.

Lauren Sauley knocked down two tough jumpers for the Lady Tigers to go with two quick steals from Rohrbaugh that turned into transition layups.

Port Allegany held a 26-14 lead at the half.

It was a tough outing in the third quarter for the Lady Tigers, as Port Allegany started the quarter fast again with a three by Nelson and twos by Dowell and Evin Stauffer.

Olivia Rohrbaugh had an answer later in the quarter with a three-pointer of her own late in the quarter, the first one from downtown for Galeton in the game.

With the score at 38-19 in favor of the Lady Gators at the end of the third, the Lady Tigers staged a strong comeback but ran out of time.

Galeton owned the final stanza, outscoring Port Allegany 12-2 by a shot from Johanna Dickerson and another and-one by Macensky to go with a floater by Rohrbaugh.

Macensky capped off the scoring for the Lady Tigers with a good free throw and a short jumper to set the final score.

Macensky scored six of her team-high 11 points in the fourth quarter while Olivia Rohrbaugh ended with double digits as well, scoring 10.

Kayleigha Dowell led Port Allegany with 12 points, five steals and four rebounds while Ella Moses had a double-double of 11 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Leigha Nelson had a solid game as well with nine points.

The Lady Tigers will have a good shot at a win this Friday night as they host Cameron County.

Galeton defeated the Lady Raiders in the first meeting on the road, 37-23.